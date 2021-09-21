Water News
May. 12, 2025
AgNet News Hour Monday, 05-12-25
May. 09, 2025
AgNet News Hour Friday, 05-09-25
May. 09, 2025
American Agriculture History Minute: Irrigation Key to Great American Desert Farming
May. 08, 2025
Adding 10 Million Acre Feet Water in California
May. 07, 2025
AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 05-07-25
Sponsored Content
May 16, 2025
California Walnut Industry 2025 Outlook Promising
Effect Tariffs have on the Shipping Industry
Jeff Cox from Best Drayage who specializes in the shipping industry of California and what effect will the tariffs have…
California Tomato Growers and Processors Agree to Reduction Per Ton from Last Season
MorningStar, the leading global tomato processor in Los Banos California, operates three of the world‘s largest tomato dedicated factories supplying…
A Showcase of Cutting-Edge Agricultural Technology
The 2025 Farm Robotics Challenge, hosted by the University of California and the AI Institute for Next-Generation Food Systems, was…
California “Fig Power”
99% of figs grown United States come out of the central Valley of California such as Fresno, Madera, and Merced…
American Agriculture History Minute: Native American Agricultural Practices
Mark Oppold presents an American Agriculture History Minute, focusing on the agricultural history of Colorado. Mark Oppold describes how early…
Registration Now Open for the 2025 Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo
Registration is now open for the highly anticipated 2025 Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo. The event takes place Aug. 20–21at…
Heat’s Rising – Are Your Almonds Ready?
On this episode of The Growing Edge, brought to you by Valent U.S.A., we sit down with the legendary Todd…
AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 05-14-25
Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour. Ag-Net News Hour hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The…
California Strawberry Supply Remains Strong
The strawberry supply from California remains strong, with Santa Maria steadily increasing production as the season progresses. This region is…
Tariff 90-day Deal USA and China
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses the tariff agreement between China and the United States to pause tariffs for 90 days,…
CDFA Seeking Qualified Applicants for Vertebrate Pest Control Research Advisory Committee
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is currently seeking qualified applicants for four vacancies on the Vertebrate Pest…
Almond Production Update for 2025
With the big talk throughout the winter, how almonds are going to be down in volume because of the pollination…
Specialized News
Almond Update
Grape News
Jun. 12, 2024
Spotted Lanternfly Egg Masses Found on Shipment from New York
May. 07, 2024
Survey Highlights Grape Industry Needs
Nov. 28, 2023
Table Grape Industry Raises Concern Over Chilean Proposal
Sep. 05, 2023
Recent Storm ‘Devastating and Unprecedented’ for Table Grape Industry
Mar. 31, 2023
Grape Growers Facing Odd Year for Disease Pressures
Walnut News
Sep. 11, 2024
A 19 Percent Decline in California Walnut Production Expected
Nov. 29, 2022
Agronomic Minute: Keeping Walnut Blight Top of Mind
Dec. 07, 2021
Agronomic Minute: Getting Ahead of Walnut Blight
Oct. 05, 2021
Mandatory Inspections Suspended for California Walnuts
Feb. 26, 2021
New Walnut Variety Provide More Flexibility for California Growers
Livestock News
Mar. 05, 2024
Final Rule Makes Adjustments to Packers and Stockyards Act
Mar. 07, 2023
Video: Discussing Calf Vaccines with Merck
Mar. 01, 2023
Video: Bovine Respiratory Disease Prevention and Treatment
May. 19, 2022
Mixed Reactions to Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act
Jun. 14, 2021