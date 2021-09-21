May 16, 2025

AgNet News Hour Friday, 05-16-25

May 16, 2025

California’s Agriculture Industry Faces Urgent Aging Challenge

May 16, 2025

California Wine Industry Hurting

May 16, 2025

Grant Funding Available Through USDA Programs

Water News

May. 12, 2025

AgNet News Hour Monday, 05-12-25

May. 09, 2025

AgNet News Hour Friday, 05-09-25

May. 09, 2025

American Agriculture History Minute: Irrigation Key to Great American Desert Farming

May. 08, 2025

Adding 10 Million Acre Feet Water in California

May. 07, 2025

AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 05-07-25

Mar / 2025

CIR Agriculture Harvester Products

Jul / 2024

Protecting Your Operation from Damaging Fire Ants

May 16, 2025

California Walnut Industry 2025 Outlook Promising

May 16, 2025

Sewage Dump from Mexico Continues into San Diego County

May 16, 2025

American Agriculture History Minute: Eugene Funk’s Family Background

May 15, 2025

AgNet News Hour Thursday, 05-15-25

May 15, 2025

Almond Update: Initial 2025 Almond Production Forecast

Making Sense of Biologicals

Jul / 2024

MSOB: Biostimulants Can Help Plants Better Adapt to Stress

Dec / 2022

MSOB: Broadening Approach to Biocontrol Research to Look for Untapped Potential 

Effect Tariffs have on the Shipping Industry

Jeff Cox from Best Drayage who specializes in the shipping industry of California and what effect will the tariffs have…
California Tomato Growers and Processors Agree to Reduction Per Ton from Last Season

MorningStar, the leading global tomato processor in Los Banos California, operates three of the world‘s largest tomato dedicated factories supplying…
A Showcase of Cutting-Edge Agricultural Technology

The 2025 Farm Robotics Challenge, hosted by the University of California and the AI Institute for Next-Generation Food Systems, was…
California “Fig Power”

99% of figs grown United States come out of the central Valley of California such as Fresno, Madera, and Merced…
American Agriculture History Minute: Native American Agricultural Practices

Mark Oppold presents an American Agriculture History Minute, focusing on the agricultural history of Colorado. Mark Oppold describes how early…
Registration Now Open for the 2025 Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo

Registration is now open for the highly anticipated 2025 Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo. The event takes place Aug. 20–21at…
Heat’s Rising – Are Your Almonds Ready?

On this episode of The Growing Edge, brought to you by Valent U.S.A., we sit down with the legendary Todd…
AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 05-14-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour. Ag-Net News Hour hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The…
California Strawberry Supply Remains Strong

The strawberry supply from California remains strong, with Santa Maria steadily increasing production as the season progresses. This region is…
Tariff 90-day Deal USA and China

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses the tariff agreement between China and the United States to pause tariffs for 90 days,…
CDFA Seeking Qualified Applicants for Vertebrate Pest Control Research Advisory Committee

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is currently seeking qualified applicants for four vacancies on the Vertebrate Pest…
Almond Production Update for 2025

With the big talk throughout the winter, how almonds are going to be down in volume because of the pollination…

Specialized News

Almond Update

May. 15, 2025

May. 15, 2025

May. 08, 2025

AgNet News Hour Thursday, 05-08-25

May. 08, 2025

Almond Update: Role in Culinary World Extends Beyond ‘Snacking’

May. 01, 2025

Almond Update: Almond Advocacy Messaging

Grape News

Jun. 12, 2024

Spotted Lanternfly Egg Masses Found on Shipment from New York

May. 07, 2024

Survey Highlights Grape Industry Needs

Nov. 28, 2023

Table Grape Industry Raises Concern Over Chilean Proposal

Sep. 05, 2023

Recent Storm ‘Devastating and Unprecedented’ for Table Grape Industry

Mar. 31, 2023

Grape Growers Facing Odd Year for Disease Pressures

Walnut News

Sep. 11, 2024

A 19 Percent Decline in California Walnut Production Expected

Nov. 29, 2022

Agronomic Minute: Keeping Walnut Blight Top of Mind

Dec. 07, 2021

Agronomic Minute: Getting Ahead of Walnut Blight

Oct. 05, 2021

Mandatory Inspections Suspended for California Walnuts

Feb. 26, 2021

New Walnut Variety Provide More Flexibility for California Growers

Livestock News

Mar. 05, 2024

Final Rule Makes Adjustments to Packers and Stockyards Act

Mar. 07, 2023

Video: Discussing Calf Vaccines with Merck

Mar. 01, 2023

Video: Bovine Respiratory Disease Prevention and Treatment

May. 19, 2022

Mixed Reactions to Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act

Jun. 14, 2021

Updates to The Packers and Stockyards Act Proposed by USDA

