Table Grape Industry Raises Concern Over Chilean Proposal

The California Table Grape Commission supports a decision from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to temporarily halt regulatory work on Chile’s proposed table grape systems approach. Commission President, Kathleen Nave, urges Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to permanently abandon the proposal.

The current system requires fumigation of all Chilean table grapes before distribution in the U.S., effectively preventing the spread of pests. The proposed systems approach, however, would eliminate this requirement, posing a risk of invasive pests affecting the U.S. grape industry.

Nave criticizes the Chilean proposal for abandoning a proven treatment regime in favor of an undefined approach. Despite Chilean importers pushing for the proposal, Nave argues they already have adequate access to the U.S. market and have been shipping under the current requirements for decades. The Commission emphasizes that U.S. producers oppose the proposed system, and the preferences of Chilean importers should not influence USDA decision-making.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West