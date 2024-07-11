Protecting Your Operation from Damaging Fire Ants

Fire ant infestations pose a significant threat to people, pets and in production agriculture’s productivity and crop quality. From the damage they do to infrastructure including equipment, groves and pastures, to the danger these pests pose to people and animals, fire ants are detrimental to the success of your operation.

Central Life Sciences developed Extinguish® Professional and Extinguish® Plus Fire Ant Baits with commercial operations in mind. Let’s dive into how these solutions can be used to protect your operation.

Protect Existing Crops with Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait– Approved ANYWHERE

Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait can be applied anywhere fire ants are found.

Apply via broadcast at the rate of 1-1.5 lb. per acre

Contains the active ingredient, (S)-methoprene, an IGR which affects a fire ant queen’s reproductive ability

Stops young colonies from developing into problem colonies

Effective and economical fire ant bait

USDA Imported Fire Ant Quarantine Approved

Protect Saplings, Pastures and more with Extinguish® Plus

Extinguish® Plus gives operations a fighting chance against fire ants by combining the killing power of an adulticide, Hydramethylnon, with the long-lasting control of an insect growth regulator (IGR), (S)-methoprene.

Apply via broadcast at the rate of 1.5 pounds of product per acre

Colony reduction begins in about a week and colony elimination may be seen within 2 weeks

Controls imported and native fire ants (protein feeding), harvester ants, big-headed ants, and Argentine ants

USDA Imported Fire Ant Quarantine Approved

To learn more about the comprehensive line of fire ant management solutions from Central Life Sciences, contact your distributor, visit CentralAntControl.com or call 800.347.8272.