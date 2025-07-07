In this insightful episode of the Purina Podcast, Farm Director Pam Jahnke sits down with Dr. Tom Earleywine, Director of Nutritional Services at Purina Animal Nutrition, to explore what it truly means to manage dairy animals for success across every stage of life. From in utero development to dry cow transition, Dr. Earleywine explains how each phase presents a unique opportunity to positively influence long-term productivity, health, and profitability.

Drawing on decades of research and experience, Dr. Earleywine emphasizes the importance of making proactive, science-based nutritional decisions from the very start. “The early stages of life — even in utero — are where you have the most pliability to influence an animal’s potential,” he shares. Through tailored feeding programs and nutritional interventions, farmers can ensure their animals are set up for lasting success.

The conversation highlights specific management strategies and Purina products that support each phase of the life cycle. For example, Dr. Earleywine discusses how feeding AmpliCalf starter feeds, proper milk replacers, and innovative solutions like Amulet — a blend of yeast cell walls, probiotics, and live yeast — can improve calf health and growth from birth through weaning. He also addresses how optimizing colostrum delivery and electrolyte use, especially under stress conditions, is essential for early-life development.

As calves mature into heifers and eventually lactating cows, nutrition continues to play a pivotal role. Dr. Earleywine breaks down the importance of ensuring heifers reach 85% of mature body weight by calving to avoid sacrificing performance during first lactation. He explains how overlooking nutritional needs during the seemingly “easy” growth stages can undo earlier gains and compromise future productivity.

The episode also delves into the growing trend of beef-on-dairy crossbreeding and how these calves benefit from specialized feeding strategies to improve feed efficiency and carcass quality without compromising plant suitability.

Finally, Dr. Earleywine points listeners to Purina’s extensive resources, encouraging producers to consult with local Purina representatives and explore tools available at www.purinamills.com/commercial-dairy to help them continuously improve animal outcomes at every step.

Tune in to the Purina Podcast for a science-backed conversation that champions a whole-life approach to animal nutrition and success.