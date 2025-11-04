There’s a new group of trusted advisors that’s been established to help dairy operators find and utilize some risk management tools for both milk, and the beef on dairy element of their farms.

Matt Ramsey is the Livestock Services Manager with Purina Animal Nutrition and Land O’Lakes, Inc. Risk Management. He talks with Pam Jahnke about why this team was created and where they focus their energies on assisting dairy producers.

Ramsey understands that many operations have already been engaged with the Dairy Revenue Protection product, but there may be additional risk management elements that fit going into the new calendar year.

Likewise Ramsey is excited about the potential of the Livestock Risk Protection program that’s been revamped to address the high value and important revenue element, that beef on dairy calves and cull cows are adding to the balance sheet. Making sure that dairy operations protect that stream of income is critical, and Ramsey and his team are built to help capitalize on what it offers.

If you’d like to connect with the Purina Animal Nutrition and Land O’Lakes , Inc. Risk Management team, they’re just a click away!