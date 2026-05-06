DMCA Copyright Policy

We respect the intellectual property rights of others and expect the same in return. In accordance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), we will respond promptly to claims of copyright infringement on this website.

If you believe that any content on this site infringes your copyright, please submit a written notification including the following:

Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to be infringed

Identification of the material that is claimed to be infringing, including the URL where it appears

Your name, address, telephone number, and email address

A statement that you have a good faith belief that the use is not authorized by the copyright owner

A statement that the information in your notice is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner

Your physical or electronic signature

Designated DMCA Agent Contact Information:

AgNet Media, Inc.

27206 SW 22nd PL, Newberry, FL 32669

Email: copyright@agnetmedia.com

Upon receipt of a valid DMCA notice, we will promptly remove or disable access to the allegedly infringing material.