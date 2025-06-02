Spring marks a pivotal time on dairy farms, and today’s Purina Dairy Podcast episode is a must-listen for every producer. Join Farm Director Pam Jahnke as she sits down with Dr. Kevin Dill, Director of Dairy Technical Innovation, and Dr. Katie Bradley, Dairy Adult Cow Research and Development Leader at Purina Animal Nutrition, to discuss how to set your herd up for success during the crucial transition period.

Get the Inside Scoop

Katie and Kevin reveal why the pre-fresh and post-fresh periods are so critical for cow health and long-term productivity. They explain how the right nutrition strategies can make a difference, from supporting gut health to boosting milk production and reproductive performance. Learn what goes into a pre-fresh diet — and why it matters even before that calf hits the ground.

Practical Tips and Big-Picture Solutions

You’ll also hear about the real-world challenges — from heat stress to shifting feed quality — that impact your cows every day. Discover how to manage these challenges with strategies like targeted feed adjustments, environmental controls, and Purina’s specialized products and on-farm support.

Why It Matters

If you’re not paying close attention to your cows’ needs during this transition, you’re leaving dollars and production potential on the table. Kevin and Katie break down how working with your nutrition team — including Purina’s trusted advisors — can help you capture those lost opportunities and take your dairy’s performance to the next level.

Ready to dive deeper? Hit play on the audio at the bottom of this post to hear the full conversation and get the latest insights on the Purina Dairy Podcast. Your herd’s future depends on the decisions you make today — don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the best.