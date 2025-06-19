In this Almond Update, we highlight a special feature from the Almond Journey podcast, episode 80, featuring almond grower and grower representative Mike Sonke. In a candid and insightful conversation, Mike shares how a simple New Year’s resolution led him to meaningful involvement with the Almond Board of California’s committees — and why he encourages others to do the same.

Almond Update: The Power of Participation — A Grower’s Perspective on Almond Board Committees

Mike’s journey began with a desire to better understand where grower dollars were going and how decisions were being made on their behalf. “If you complain about something, you should be willing to look into it,” he said, recounting his first efforts to attend meetings and become informed. What started as observation soon evolved into active participation, with Mike joining committees to represent growers and contribute to the industry’s collective progress.

He emphasized the value of the Almond Board’s investments in global communication and scientific research — efforts that support all growers by promoting almond health benefits and strengthening market demand. From digestion to diabetes and skincare, these studies help elevate the crop’s profile worldwide.

Mike also praised the Almond Board’s Trade Policy and Regulatory Affairs Committee for its behind-the-scenes work in resolving export challenges — from port delays to regulatory miscommunications. As Mike noted, 75% of the crop is exported, making smooth global logistics a top priority.

Ultimately, Mike encourages other growers to get involved. “If you want to change something, the best way is to show up,” he said.

To learn more or find out how you can get involved with a committee, visit almonds.com/committees.