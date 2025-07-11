AgNet News Hour: Citrus Expo Preview, USDA Snap Crackdown, and Chad Bianco’s Bold Vision for California Ag

In today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill kick off a fabulous Friday with a spotlight on the upcoming Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo—an event that promises to bring the industry together with top-notch seminars, networking, and farm-focused innovation. Scheduled for August 20–21 in Tampa, Florida, this year’s expo offers something for every specialty crop producer, from tree fruit and cucurbits to tomatoes, melons, and sweet corn. With CEU credits, a “specialty crop power panel,” and free grower meals—including a Thursday brunch that’s already building buzz—it’s a can’t-miss opportunity for the ag community.

Nick and Josh also break down urgent developments from the USDA. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins is taking firm action to shut down border ports due to renewed screw worm threats just 370 miles south of the U.S. in Mexico. The pair discuss the rapid response from USDA, why trust and cooperation with Mexico is on shaky ground, and how this outbreak could ripple through the already strained cattle market.

In addition, the show takes a closer look at Secretary Rollins’ push to restrict illegal immigrants from accessing SNAP and other federal benefits. This move—backed by several federal agencies—aims to ensure only eligible U.S. residents receive taxpayer support. Nick applauds the move as a long-overdue step toward fiscal accountability, while Josh dives into the potential political pushback and what it could mean for California.

The episode rounds out with a longform interview with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who’s running for Governor of California. Sheriff Bianco lays out his farmer-first agenda, takes on misguided solar development on farmland, and calls out environmental overreach. He promises to bring common sense back to California—starting with water access, labor reform, and restoring balance in Sacramento. Whether you’re a grower, rancher, or simply ag-curious, today’s AgNet News Hour is packed with timely updates and bold ideas.

