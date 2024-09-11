A 19 Percent Decline in California Walnut Production Expected

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is forecasting a notable decline in California walnut production this year. The 2024 California Walnut Objective Measurement Report is forecasting 670,000 tons, a 19 percent decline from last year’s 824,000 tons. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service notes the decline is linked to a reduction in bearing acres, down four percent from the previous year.

The Walnut Objective Measurement Survey, which sampled 711 blocks, revealed a 24 percent decrease in average nut set per tree compared to 2023. Despite normal water conditions due to winter storms, heavy spring rains led to some blight in walnut groves, and record summer temperatures increased the need for irrigation. The survey also indicated a slight quality decline in California walnut production.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West