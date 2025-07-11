In today’s American Agriculture History Minute, Mark Oppold takes us back to one of the most pivotal innovations in U.S. farming history—the invention of the steel plow.

John Deere’s Steel Plow Revolutionized Midwestern Farming

As pioneers moved west in the early 1800s, they struggled with the dense, damp soils of the Midwest. Early plows—crafted from wood or iron—were easily bent, broken, or rendered ineffective. Even the iron plows made by blacksmiths couldn’t stand up to the tough terrain.

That changed in 1837, when a 23-year-old blacksmith named John Deere introduced the first steel plow. Its smooth, durable design sliced through Midwestern soil with ease, helping farmers work more efficiently and expand agriculture across the heartland.

A Tool That Transformed the Landscape

Deere’s innovation wasn’t just a better tool—it was a game-changer for farming in America. The steel plow enabled rapid settlement and agricultural development across vast stretches of land, laying the groundwork for the Midwest to become the nation’s breadbasket.

From Mark Oppold:

“In 1837, steel plows replaced wood and iron plows and were perfect for those heavier soils. And the name on the patent? A 23-year-old blacksmith named John Deere.”

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute with Mark Oppold.