Steve Hilton: California’s Crisis is “Democrat Extremism and Incompetence”

Nick Papagni, known as “The Ag Meter”, recently sat down with Steve Hilton, who is officially running for Governor of California. Reflecting on his previous appearance just two months ago, Hilton said California’s situation has only worsened.

Hilton: California Broken by Extremism, Incompetence

“Whatever industry you’re in—whether it’s farming, small business, or large enterprise—it’s a nightmare and it’s getting worse,” Hilton stated, highlighting the state’s climate policies, regulatory burdens, and overall governance.

A One-Party System and Its Fallout

Hilton didn’t hold back in criticizing what he calls a failed one-party system under Democratic leadership, which he says has dominated California for more than 15 years. “It’s this combination of extremism and incompetence,” he said. He summed it up with a biting acronym: “DEI—Democrat Extremism and Incompetence.”

According to Hilton, this political model has brought severe consequences, especially for California’s agriculture industry.

Climate Policies Driving Higher Costs

Hilton pointed to climate-related regulations as a major driver of rising costs across the state. “Why is everything so expensive?” he asked. “Gas, electricity, water, rent, housing—it’s all driven by climate extremism.”

He tied the issue directly to agriculture, noting the growing water crisis, rising input costs, and energy prices that are increasingly burdensome for farmers.

Lack of Competence in Governance

In addition to what he calls policy extremism; Hilton claimed the current state administration is marked by sheer incompetence. “They can’t even get anything right,” he said. “They have no interest in actually doing anything in a competent manner.”

As California continues to face mounting economic and infrastructural challenges, Hilton is positioning himself as a candidate promising a dramatic shift in governance.

Read more, and listen to Steve Hilton’s full interview here.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West.