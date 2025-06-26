AgNet News Hour Thursday, 06-26-25

Labor, Wolves, and Wine Woes: AgNet News Hour Talks Ag Policy and Market Shifts

Happy Thursday from the Central Valley! On this week’s AgNet News Hour, Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and co-host Josh McGill unpack key issues impacting California agriculture. From labor and immigration policies to the state of the wine grape market and ongoing wolf-cattle conflicts, the show delivers critical updates and candid insights. Tune in for expert interviews, real-time commentary, and this week’s Almond Byte from the Almond Board of California.

Morning Views and Labor Blues

Nick and Josh kick off with a reflection on Central Valley mornings before diving into the heated topic of ag labor. From H-2A guest worker challenges to proposals for prisoner labor programs, the discussion emphasizes the urgency of making legal farm labor affordable and accessible—especially for small farmers.

Wolves, Cattle, and Conservation Clashes

As gray wolf populations grow in California, ranchers face rising livestock losses with few legal options. The hosts debate the lack of practical support for cattlemen, comparing California’s policy to more flexible approaches in Oregon and Wyoming.

Exclusive Interview: Jeff Bitter on the Wine Grape Crisis

Nick sits down with Jeff Bitter, President of Allied Grape Growers, at the Fresno Allied luncheon. Bitter delivers a sobering update on the struggling wine grape market and the urgency for coordinated marketing, tariff reform, and consumer engagement.

“It is a difficult time when most segments of the business are struggling.” – Jeff Bitter

The team discusses innovative strategies like canned wine, influencer marketing, and tapping into younger consumer trends—while acknowledging the fragmentation that plagues industry-wide action.

Almond Update: Global Trade, China, and Sustainability

The Almond Board of California’s June update highlights international trade negotiations, environmental stewardship tours, and the importance of China’s facility registration renewals for almond exports. The message is clear: the world wants California almonds.

Final Thoughts

From labor reform to wolf control, and from wine marketing to almond trade, this week’s AgNet News Hour reminds listeners that agriculture is policy-driven, market-sensitive, and community-supported.

🔊 Listen Now:

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Subscribe to AgNet West on your podcast app for weekly updates.