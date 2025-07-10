The American Butter Institute (ABI) is raising serious objections to Country Crock’s new dairy-free butter alternative, arguing that the use of the term “butter” on the product’s label is misleading and violates federal standards.

American Butter Institute Challenges Country Crock “Butter” Label

Butter—By Definition, a Dairy Product

According to Chris Galen, Executive Director of ABI, federal regulations clearly define “butter” as a product derived from milk or cream. The Institute asserts that allowing plant-based spreads to use the term dilutes the meaning of butter and confuses consumers.

“This is not about stifling innovation,” said Galen. “It’s about preserving consumer trust and regulatory integrity in food labeling.”

A Formal Appeal to the FDA

In a formal complaint submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ABI is asking for stricter enforcement of food labeling laws—specifically calling on the agency to reserve the term “butter” exclusively for dairy-based products. The Institute argues that such enforcement is critical to maintaining transparency in the grocery aisle and protecting traditional dairy products from brand dilution.

Political Support May Be in Play

ABI has expressed cautious optimism that the Trump administration’s support for traditional foods might bolster their case. With the former president’s emphasis on promoting “real” and “authentic” foods, ABI hopes that regulatory agencies will be encouraged to enforce labeling standards more rigorously.

A Broader Labeling Debate

The dispute is part of a wider national conversation about how plant-based and alternative foods are named. From “almond milk” to “vegan burgers,” the rise of non-dairy and meat-free products has prompted regulatory scrutiny and sparked concern among commodity groups and traditional food producers.

As the FDA evaluates ABI’s complaint, the outcome could set a long-term precedent for how food labels are regulated—impacting everything from plant-based dairy alternatives to meat substitutes across U.S. grocery shelves.