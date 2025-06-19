AgNet News Hour Thursday, 06-19-25

AgNet News Hour: A Decade of “My Job Depends on Ag” and a Look Ahead

On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill brought listeners a dynamic lineup of voices from the heart of agriculture, headlined by a special feature on one of ag’s most iconic grassroots campaigns: My Job Depends on Ag.

Nick sat down with Steve Malanka and Erik Wilson, the visionaries behind the now-ubiquitous decal seen on thousands of trucks and tractors across California and beyond. Since its launch in 2015, My Job Depends on Ag has grown from a humble decal to a widespread movement, boasting over 100,000 members on Facebook and a mission rooted in unity, awareness, and advocacy.

The movement started with a simple, powerful idea—get people to realize just how many jobs rely on agriculture. What began with a video in an alfalfa field quickly gained traction when community members began stating plainly, “My Job Depends on Ag.” A sticker was made, a Facebook group followed, and the rest is history.

What sets this initiative apart is its authenticity. Steve and Erik never intended to profit; all proceeds have supported students pursuing agricultural careers. As the movement looks ahead to its second phase, they’re seeking support to expand distribution and visibility, including partnerships with ag companies and trade shows. New state and international versions of the decal have already reached places like Brazil and Australia.

Also in this episode, Todd Burkdoll from Valent USA shared critical insights on disease and pest management for berry growers transitioning into summer—especially useful given this year’s shift from a cool spring to a hot summer across California.

And in the Almond Update, listeners heard from grower rep Mike Sonke, who underscored the value of getting involved in Almond Board of California committees to drive change and strengthen grower collaboration.

