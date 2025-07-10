The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is gearing up to launch a nationwide survey that will play a critical role in shaping the 2025 grape production forecast. Conducted by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), the survey will be sent to 2,000 grape growers across the country in late July.

USDA Launches Grape Grower Survey

Vital Data for the Grape Industry

The survey will gather key data on vineyard acreage and expected grape production, providing insights that are crucial for growers, wine producers, and industry stakeholders. The information collected will help vineyard owners make more informed decisions about harvest planning, marketing strategies, and investment timing.

Forecasting crop volumes is especially important in sectors like wine production and grape distribution, where supply chain coordination and pricing rely heavily on accurate projections.

Impact Beyond the Vineyard

The survey’s findings may also guide policy development, influence agricultural funding programs, and help refine sustainability initiatives. Government agencies, industry associations, and agricultural economists depend on NASS data to design effective support systems for farmers nationwide.

Flexible and Confidential Participation

Selected grape growers will have multiple options to complete the survey:

Secure online submission

Return by mail

Send via fax

All responses are strictly confidential and used exclusively for statistical purposes, ensuring the integrity of the data.

Report Release: August 12, 2025

NASS will publish the official 2025 grape production forecast on August 12, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The report will be publicly available online, continuing NASS’s tradition of transparency and reliability in U.S. agricultural reporting.

By participating, growers contribute not only to shaping the future of the grape industry, but also gain insights that can help benchmark their operations against broader industry trends.