Imperial Valley farmer Andrew Leimgruber recently spoke with Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” about the increasing challenges faced by producers and the importance of telling agriculture’s true story.

Farming Isn’t Easy—But It’s a Story Worth Telling

“We put seeds in the ground and we produce a crop and it feeds a nation,” said Leimgruber. “There’s nothing bad or wrong about that.”

Farming has always been tough, but Leimgruber emphasized that the industry is not just about economics—it’s about purpose and pride. With national media attention and growing interest in food origin, he believes it’s up to farmers to step up and share what really goes into growing the crops that feed America.

“Social media and 24-hour news mean someone will tell the story,” he added. “If we don’t do it ourselves, others will misrepresent it.”

Leimgruber is passionate about reconnecting urban populations with the reality of farming. “Generations have left the farm and think food comes from shelves. If they could see the hardship and labor we put in, they’d understand.”

Through programs like AgNet West and platforms like YouTube, farmers like Leimgruber hope to close the gap between food producers and consumers—and bring truth back to the conversation.

The full interview is available to be heard. Hear Andrew’s responses to many topics important to the agriculture producer.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, reporting for AgNet West.