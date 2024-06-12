Spotted Lanternfly Egg Masses Found on Shipment from New York

Spotted Lanternfly (lycorma delicatula) infestations have caused Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture to issue a quarantine in certain counties to reduce the spread of the invasive species.

Spotted lanternfly (SLF) egg masses were discovered on a shipment from New York to Sonoma County, raising concerns within California’s grape industry. The egg masses were found at the Truckee Border Protection Station in March, marking the first time SLF egg masses have been detected in California. The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) issued a warning about the discovery, emphasizing the need for awareness because undetected egg masses could hatch, leading to adult lanternflies appearing in late summer or early fall.

That could have significant repercussions for the winegrape industry, as the pest feeds on grapevine sap, leaving a sticky residue and stressing the plants, sometimes causing death. Details of the intercepted shipment include finding a total of 44 egg masses on a large metal sculpture. After additional inspections and cleaning, the shipment was eventually allowed into California under strict conditions. CAWG has praised the USDA’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) for their preventive measures and diligent inspections.

Resources for identifying and reporting possible spotted lanternfly discoveries are available from CDFA.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West