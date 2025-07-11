California Fresh Fruit Association President Speaks Out on Growing Regulatory Burdens

Nick Papagni, known as “The Ag Meter,” recently sat down with Daniel Hartwig, president of the California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA), to discuss the challenges California’s fresh fruit growers face in today’s political and regulatory climate.

California Fruit Leader Calls Out Regulations Hurting Growers

Founded 87 years ago, the California Fresh Fruit Association represents growers and shippers of numerous specialty crops, including fresh grapes, kiwi, pomegranates, cherries, blueberries, peaches, pears, apricots, and nectarines. The organization advocates on behalf of these producers in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., navigating the complexities of government regulations and policy decisions.

During their discussion, Papagni asked Hartwig about the frustration of working in a state where many politicians seem disconnected from the day-to-day realities of farming.

“Asinine” Regulations Driving Up Costs

Hartwig didn’t hold back in his response. “When you look at some of the regulations that come down, some of these things are just asinine that we’re trying to deal with,” he said.

Over the past decade, California farmers have seen their compliance costs skyrocket—12 to 14 times higher than in years past. These costs span everything from worker safety requirements to administrative paperwork and recordkeeping for water and pesticide use. The regulatory landscape, Hartwig noted, has become increasingly complex, placing California producers at a serious disadvantage.

Global Disadvantage for California Growers

Hartwig also pointed out the uneven playing field California growers face compared to international competitors. “Other places that are sending fruit into the United States don’t have any of the same burdens and challenges we have,” he said. As a result, local producers must operate with exceptional precision and efficiency just to remain competitive in both domestic and global markets.

A Call for Smarter Policy

The conversation underscores a growing concern among California’s agricultural leaders: that well-intentioned but disconnected policymaking is making it harder for farmers to succeed. Hartwig emphasized the need for greater awareness among lawmakers of the real-world impacts their decisions have on food production and farm viability.

“We have to be so good at what we do here just to be able to compete, really,” Hartwig concluded.

For more on this story and others impacting the California ag community, stay tuned to AgNet West.