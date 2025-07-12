A Lawman’s Leap: Sheriff Chad Bianco Runs for Governor

Nick Papagni, also known as “The Ag Meter,” recently sat down with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who has announced his candidacy for governor of California. Known for his leadership in law enforcement, Bianco now steps into the political spotlight, driven by a deep concern for the state’s future — especially its agricultural communities.

Chad Bianco: “Somebody’s Got to Fix California”

California’s farming sector has long struggled under what many consider burdensome regulations and misguided priorities. Papagni opened the conversation by asking Bianco why he would take on such a daunting task. The sheriff’s answer was as direct as it was revealing.

“I Don’t Want to Be Governor… But I Have To”

Bianco didn’t mince words when asked about his motivations:

“It kind of makes me want to say I don’t,” he admitted. “Because it truly is, it’s a weird dynamic… I don’t want to be the governor. But I know only the governor can make the changes this state needs.”

Bianco expressed frustration with California’s current direction and leadership. Despite enjoying his role as sheriff, he believes the stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines.

“I believe that I’m the only person that is going to have a shot right now, especially in the environment that we’re in… in turning the state around in this next election.”

A Reluctant Leader, Motivated by Duty

Sheriff Bianco made it clear that his decision to run is not about ambition, but necessity. He’s deeply concerned that those currently vying for the governorship will only continue the state’s decline.

“I love doing what I’m doing. And I don’t want to give it up. But at the same time, I know the people that are trying for this spot are going to be the same or worse than we already have.”

In Bianco’s view, someone has to step up — and if no one else will, he’s willing to do it.

“Somebody’s got to do it,” he said simply.

A Campaign for Common Sense

Papagni closed by noting that Bianco’s campaign is rooted in a call for common sense — especially in areas like agriculture, public safety, and local governance. With his blend of frontline experience and no-nonsense messaging, Bianco is positioning himself as a candidate for Californians tired of politics as usual.

Nick Papagni, reporting for AgNet West.