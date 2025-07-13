In a candid conversation with The Ag Meter host Nick Papagni, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, now running for governor, shared bold criticisms of California’s current leadership—especially when it comes to agriculture, land use, and rural representation.

Chad Bianco: “California Is in Crisis—And Agriculture Is Paying the Price”

“Everyone has just had enough,” Bianco said. “California is in crisis, and agriculture is paying the price.”

A COVID-Era Stand That Sparked Statewide Support

Bianco gained public attention during the pandemic for rejecting state mandates he felt unfairly hurt small businesses, students, and working families.

“We really took a beating for standing up for what made sense,” he said. “But it meant something to people—and that’s why I’m running.”

He said thousands of people moved to Riverside County or kept their businesses open because of the leadership he showed during that time.

Solar Panels on Ag Land? “That’s Insanity”

Bianco strongly opposed AB-1156, a bill allowing solar panel development on farmland in Central California.

“You’ve got to be a moron to combine solar panels and farming and think that’s okay,” he said. “They’re destroying farmland to serve a green agenda that benefits special interests.”

Bianco criticized the hypocrisy of environmental rules that restrict off-road vehicles in the desert but permit solar sprawl across vital farmland.

Representing Rural Voices in a Concrete Capitol

If elected, Bianco said he would refuse to sign legislation affecting an industry or region unless its elected representatives support it.

“We’ve got lawmakers who’ve never stepped foot on a farm making rules for farmers. That has to stop,” he said. “They don’t understand, and frankly, they don’t care.”

A Statewide Crisis, Driven by Policy Failures

When asked if California is in crisis mode, Bianco didn’t hesitate.

“Yes. It’s hit so many people so hard, and the politicians know their time is running out,” he said. “They’re rushing through dangerous legislation while they still can.”

Solar’s Environmental Hypocrisy

Bianco took aim at environmental contradictions:

“They say you can’t ride a motorcycle through the desert because of harm to the environment—but it’s fine to bury farmland under solar panels?” he asked. “It makes no sense.”

He also warned that ag land ruined by solar infrastructure “will never be the same again.”

A Reluctant Candidate—but a Committed One

Despite his love for his current role, Bianco said he’s running because the state needs a serious course correction.

“I don’t want to be governor,” he admitted, “but someone has to fix this mess—and it might as well be me.”

“It’s Man-Made”: Bianco Slams Water Mismanagement, Promises to Defend Farmers

In The Ag Meter interview, Sheriff Chad Bianco, candidate for governor, spoke bluntly about California’s water crisis, government overreach, and what he sees as a deliberate effort to undermine the state’s farmers.

“We’ve never had a lack of water in California—we’ve had a mismanagement of water by government,” Bianco said. “It’s completely man-made.”

Controlling Water = Controlling People

Bianco framed the issue as one of government control, not climate:

“If you want to control people, you control their food and water,” he warned. “This state is deliberately keeping water from farmers to make them dependent on foreign food imports.”

He blamed special interest groups for policies that favor imported produce over California-grown crops, saying decades of bad governance have led to current shortages and restrictions.

Farmers “Just Trying to Survive”

Bianco applauded the resilience and innovation of California farmers but said the state is making it increasingly difficult for them to thrive.

“Farmers are the best conservationists,” he said. “They’re innovating with drip irrigation, better engineering—but they’re not growing. They’re just trying to survive.”

He contrasted the resourcefulness of the ag industry with what he called the “broken” state leadership that punishes success through overregulation and neglect.

After the Fires, Some Eyes Opened

Referencing the Palisades and Altadena fires, Bianco said many who long ignored the consequences of state policies were suddenly affected.

“They realized—what do you mean I can’t rebuild my home? What do you mean no insurance companies? That’s when the light came on,” he said.

Bianco argued that Democrat voters in those areas are now feeling the impact rural Californians have endured for years—and that momentum is building for change.

No More Free Passes for Special Interests

Bianco also criticized a proposed $750 million tax credit for the film industry while California farmers get left behind.

“Hollywood doesn’t need handouts,” he said. “They need government to get out of their way—just like our farmers do.”

He said his administration would strip away unnecessary regulations and reject massive tax breaks in favor of restoring a fair economic environment across all sectors.

A Call for Election Reform

Bianco supported an initiative to require voter ID and in-person voting, tying the issue directly to the future of California ag.

“We need secure elections,” he said. “This next election could change everything for the farming community.”

Day One: “We’re Coming in on 100 Fronts”

If elected, Bianco says he’s prepared to tackle California’s problems head-on:

“There won’t be one issue—I’ll be coming in on 100 fronts,” he said. “From Fresno to Yreka to LA, each region’s needs must be respected—and not steamrolled.”

He criticized statewide policy-making that ignores the impacts on rural communities and promised a more regionally responsive government.

A Final Message to California Farmers

As the interview closed, Bianco delivered a direct message to the state’s agricultural community:

“You will have an ally in me. I care about your families, your workers, your water, and your future,” he said. “We’re in this together—and I’ll be showing up in your communities before next June.”

He encouraged farmers to learn more at biancoforgovernor.com and to meet him in person during campaign stops across the state.

📣 Conclusion

Sheriff Chad Bianco’s campaign leans hard into California’s agriculture crisis—from solar expansion on farmland to water mismanagement and the erosion of rural representation. His message is clear: California farmers deserve better, and he’s ready to fight for them—starting on day one.