The Almond Board of California (ABC) recently hosted a high-level agricultural trade delegation from Morocco, marking a significant step in deepening U.S.–Moroccan relations in food and agriculture. Coordinated in partnership with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), the initiative was supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

U.S.–Morocco Ag Ties Strengthened During California Almond Tour

The delegation included Kelsey Olson of Kansas and Jason New of New Mexico, who contributed diverse regional insights as part of the effort to promote agricultural diplomacy and innovation. Their multi-day visit offered a direct view into California’s dynamic agriculture industry, with a special focus on the almond sector—one of the state’s most valuable exports.

A highlight of the visit was participation in the Salinas Biological Summit, an annual gathering of global leaders committed to advancing biological and sustainable solutions in agriculture. This platform fostered dialogue on shared challenges and innovative practices in climate-smart farming, benefiting both U.S. and Moroccan producers.

The tour also included a stop at the Port of Oakland, a critical hub for agricultural trade. Delegates engaged in conversations around logistics, export processes, and how infrastructure can support more efficient trade partnerships.

At the Almond Board of California headquarters, the group received an overview of marketing strategies, cutting-edge research, and the almond industry’s role in the global food supply. The experience was capped with a visit to a working almond processing facility, offering firsthand exposure to food safety protocols, value-added processing, and product quality standards.

These in-person exchanges help build lasting relationships while encouraging cooperation in areas like sustainability, trade, and technological advancement. The visit reinforced the importance of trust-building and mutual learning in global agriculture. As the U.S. and Morocco continue to strengthen their ties, collaborative efforts like this delegation help ensure a more resilient and interconnected food system for the future.