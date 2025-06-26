The Almond Board of California (ABC) recently hosted Chinese officials in Modesto to advance international trade discussions and build on last year’s diplomatic outreach.

“This was a follow-up from the visit to the consulate last fall,” said Taylor Hillman, ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications. “We discussed almond production, marketing efforts, and the impact of Decree 248.”

The meeting also addressed California’s upcoming participation in the China International Import Expo, as well as optimism around renewed high-level discussions between U.S. and Chinese leadership.

Learn more about ABC’s global efforts in the June edition of the Almond Bites podcast at almonds.com.

Lorrie Boyer with AgNet West reporting.

Almond Board Advances China Trade Talks