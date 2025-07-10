Steve Hilton Blasts Solar Farms on California Agricultural Land

Solar Panels vs. Farmland: A Growing Controversy

Nick Papagni, host of The Ag Meter, sat down with Steve Hilton, candidate for Governor of California, to discuss a major issue affecting Central Valley growers: the spread of solar farms on fertile agricultural land.

Steve Hilton Blasts Solar Farms on California Ag Land

“It’s Heartbreaking,” Says Hilton

Hilton didn’t hold back. “It breaks my heart when you drive around and see solar farms on the most fertile agricultural soil in the world, the Central Valley,” he said. “It’s such an evil scam.”

He pointed to the Westlands Water District as a prime example. “They deny farmers the water they need to grow healthy food—produce, fruit, and nuts—while incentivizing solar farms through subsidies. It’s all driven by private equity and political donors,” Hilton claimed.

Environmental Concerns and Economic Costs

Hilton argued that the solar panels aren’t even environmentally friendly. “They’re made in China, in coal-fired factories, shipped across the ocean on super tankers, polluting the air. It’s a scam,” he said. “It doesn’t help the environment and it’s not sustainable.”

Solar Heat Impacting Nearby Crops

Hilton also raised agricultural concerns, especially for tree nut farmers. “Solar panels can actually affect nearby orchards by increasing surrounding temperatures,” he said. “That impacts chill hours, which are crucial for nut crops. Farmers are already feeling the heat—literally.”

The Bigger Picture: Food Security and Health

Hilton tied the issue into his broader campaign message: Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). “We should be growing healthy food here, not importing it. Yet, farmland is being ripped out for solar installations that don’t benefit California’s families or farmers.”

A Call to Action

Hilton’s message is clear: stop displacing productive farmland for politically driven solar projects. “This isn’t green energy—it’s a subsidized scam,” he said. “It’s time we put California farmers first.”

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, for AgNet West.