Tariff Win and Strong Crop Fuel Grower Optimism

Nick Papagni of AgNet West spoke with Michael Jameson of Morada Nut Company for this year’s walnut outlook, highlighting a positive shift in both crop projections and international trade.

India Tariff Cut Boosts California Walnut Outlook

Strong Crop Expected for 2025

“This year’s crop is estimated at 650,000 to 700,000 tons, which is ideal for California,” said Jameson. “Last year, prices were up but yields were down. This year, we’re hoping for strong yields and solid prices—that could finally deliver real profits to growers.”

India Drops Tariff from 100% to 30%

Jameson emphasized the importance of the Indian market. “Currently, there’s a 100% tariff on California walnuts going into India. That doubles the cost on delivery.” But now, a breakthrough agreement between the U.S. and India will reduce the tariff to 30%, opening the door to massive growth.

Paving the Way for Free Trade

Papagni added, “This new deal is a major step toward a U.S.-India free trade agreement, expected by fall 2025. It’s a game changer.” With low carry-in inventory and a September harvest on the horizon, India is positioned to become a key market this season.

Outlook: High Hopes for Growers

The California walnut industry is optimistic. With a strong crop, favorable prices, and now better access to Indian buyers, 2025 could mark a major turnaround for growers.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, for AgNet West.