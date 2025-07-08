Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter” from AgNet West, spoke with David Tangipa, a Central Valley Assemblyman, about the mounting challenges facing California agriculture. While water remains a top concern, Tangipa pointed to another growing crisis—freight and fuel.

California Assemblyman Warns of $8 Gas and Regulatory Strain on Farmers

“I truly believe that gas is probably going to hit around $8 next year,” Tangipa warned. “We’re going to lose refinery capacity in California—10% from the Phillips 66 plant in L.A. and another 10% from the Benicia facility.”

Tangipa stressed that these closures will leave the state increasingly reliant on imported fuel, compounding freight costs for farmers already struggling under regulatory pressure.

He also emphasized that many Californians are unaware of how much bad policy from the Capitol is driving up the cost of living and harming the ag economy.

“There’s a direct correlation between bad policy and the cost of living,” Tangipa stated. “And it’s being driven by one-party rule here in California.”

With allies like Assemblywoman Macedo, Tangipa says he’s committed to pushing back and educating the public about what’s really fueling the state’s agricultural and economic issues.

Nick Papagni reporting for AgNet West.