California Assemblyman Tangipa Calls for Ag Policy Reform, Water Security, and Common-Sense Leadership

In a candid and wide-ranging interview with AgNet West, California Assembly District 8 representative Mr. David Tangipa didn’t hold back. From water policy to overregulation, Tangipa outlined the uphill battle facing California farmers—and why he’s determined to be part of the solution.

David Tangipa: Defending California Farmers from Costly Policies

“There is a direct correlation between bad policy and the cost of living.” — David Tangipa

A former Fresno State Bulldog tight end and Fresno County Hall of Famer, Tangipa now represents one of the largest Assembly districts in the state, covering parts of Fresno, Clovis, Madera, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Calaveras, Inyo, and Mono counties.

From Football to Farming Advocacy

Tangipa’s political motivation dates back to the closure of McClellan Air Force Base near his childhood home in North Highlands. “That’s what happens when someone somewhere else decides to make decisions about your life,” he recalls his father telling him. That early lesson stuck—and drives his passion for representing local voices today.

Fighting for Farmers

Tangipa voiced strong concerns over the mounting burdens California’s agricultural producers face. “Right now, farmers are making less than they did during the Great Depression,” he said, adding that while Hollywood received a $750 million tax credit, the state’s agricultural industry continues to be strangled by overregulation and neglected by policymakers.

He criticized the state’s one-party control for advancing costly mandates, citing the closure of multiple oil refineries as an example of regulatory overreach contributing to skyrocketing gas prices. “It’s time for government to get out of the way,” he said.

Water and Land Use Battles

When it comes to water, Tangipa sees common-sense solutions being blocked by political gridlock. He criticized Assembly Bill 1156, which encourages solar development on prime farmland instead of preserving it for food production.

“The Williamson Act was intended to keep farmland, farmland,” Tangipa said. “Farmers are carbon-capturing through photosynthesis. They should be credited, not penalized.”

Immigration and Labor Reform

Tangipa also discussed immigration reform, advocating for accountability and legal pathways that reward contribution—not unlawful entry. He previously introduced a bill to allow tax deductions for those sponsoring family members’ legal immigration, which was blocked by the Democratic majority.

“We can’t pick and choose which laws we follow. They need to be applied fairly,” he said.

A Call to Action for California Agriculture

Tangipa issued a challenge to farmers and ag supporters: stop funding politicians who don’t align with agriculture’s values. “Conservative and farmer money is being used against their own interests,” he warned, citing legislative bait-and-switch tactics.

Despite the challenges, Tangipa remains optimistic.

“Farmers give us the ability to become doctors, lawyers, and actors—because they provide food and water,” he said. “They are the greatest industry in California.”