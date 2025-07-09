AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 07-09-25

National Security, Innovation, and Tariff Tension

In today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Josh McGill break down the latest headlines shaping agriculture in California and across the nation. From Washington D.C. to the fields of Salinas and the Central Valley, this episode covers some of the most urgent and transformative issues impacting farmers today.

Leading the show is the USDA’s unveiling of the National Farm Security Action Plan. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins rolled out a sweeping federal initiative designed to safeguard U.S. agriculture from foreign adversaries. The plan includes banning land purchases by foreign entities from countries of concern, cracking down on fraudulent nutrition programs, and protecting ag research and supply chains. Nick and Josh give their takes on what this means for California farmers and national ag resilience.

Also in today’s show: Tariff uncertainty continues to loom large as the Trump administration delays enforcement to August 1. The team breaks down the potential impacts of increased tariffs on 14 nations, including what the delay means for California growers trying to plan ahead in an already volatile global market. The hosts weigh the risks, opportunities, and why India’s absence from the list might signal a positive development.

In the spotlight interview, Nick and Josh sit down with Danny Bernstein, CEO of The Reservoir, a groundbreaking incubator for ag innovation. Bernstein discusses his team’s work with major California growers like Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s to create real-world testing grounds for tech startups. From automated harvesters to precision irrigation, the Reservoir is helping bridge the gap between Silicon Valley and farm fields—and giving smaller producers a seat at the innovation table.

They also tackle major challenges like labor shortages, automation bans, and California’s regulatory hurdles, with Bernstein emphasizing the need for inclusive, scalable solutions.

Spider mites and hull rot? Todd Burkdoll from Valent USA closes the show with timely insights on how to protect your tree nuts with Quash and Zeal MVP.

