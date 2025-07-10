AgNet News Hour Thursday, 07-10-25

Common Sense and Crisis Mode: July 10 AgNet News Hour with Steve Hilton

In today’s AgNet News Hour, hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill are joined by one of the most vocal candidates in California’s upcoming gubernatorial race, Steve Hilton. It’s a high-energy episode packed with policy critiques, hard-hitting interviews, and a call to action for California’s farming communities.

Hilton, a businessman and longtime supporter of agriculture, lays out his vision to revitalize California by reducing regulation, restoring water infrastructure, and protecting farmland from being converted into subsidized solar developments. In his words, “We’re not just in a bad place, we’re in crisis mode.” And he doesn’t shy away from bold ideas.

A focal point of the discussion is AB 1156, which allows pauses on the Williamson Act and enables the conversion of ag land to solar farms. Hilton calls it “heartbreaking,” emphasizing that farmland in California, especially the Central Valley, should be used to grow the healthy produce that feeds the nation. He blasts what he terms “climatism” and the “scam” of imported solar infrastructure subsidized by taxpayers and backed by hedge funds.

The conversation also tackles practical impacts on everyday farmers: from high diesel costs and unrealistic electric equipment mandates to farm equipment theft linked to cross-border crime. Hilton even proposes legal actions and agency appointments to roll back overreach from agencies like CARB and the State Water Resources Control Board.

Nick and Josh push Hilton on what ag needs from its next leader. He responds with a promise: “I will be the biggest champion California farmers have ever had.” Whether it’s preserving organic dairies in the north, ensuring water storage projects like Sites Reservoir are completed, or stopping environmental overregulation, Hilton says it’s time to lead with common sense.

