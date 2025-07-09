Guest Worker Program Could Ease Labor and Border Strains

As California agriculture continues to grapple with persistent labor shortages and mounting immigration challenges, Manuel Cunha, president of the Nisei Farmers League, is calling for a structured, legal solution. In a recent interview with Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” Cunha outlined a vision for a streamlined guest worker program that would ease pressure on both farmers and the southern border.

Fixing Ag Labor: Cunha Pushes for Legal Guest Worker Program

“If we have an immigration program that’s viable and working, we start to eliminate that problem,” Cunha said, emphasizing that temporary work authorizations could replace the current system that often forces workers to navigate consulates and pay exorbitant fees.

Supporting Long-Term Workers and Ensuring Fairness

Cunha also highlighted the importance of taking care of long-time undocumented workers already in the U.S., stating they should be eligible for programs like Social Security after meeting the appropriate criteria. His vision separates temporary seasonal labor from long-term immigration, ensuring that guest workers come legally, work for six or seven months, and return home without the promise of permanent residency.

A Clear Message to Washington

Cunha stressed that “a legal workforce” is not only necessary for agriculture but for other sectors such as construction, hospitality, and restaurants. “We just need a program in the government that works,” he said.

The conversation underscores the urgency for federal reforms that address real-world labor needs without compromising border security or the integrity of existing workers’ rights.

Listen to the full interview Manuel Cunha had with Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”.