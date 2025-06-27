Nisei Farmers League President Tackles Policy, Worker Rights, and Federal Overreach

In a candid and wide-ranging interview with AgNet West, Manuel Cunha, President of the Nisei Farmers League, outlined pressing issues impacting California’s agricultural landscape. From immigration reform to labor enforcement, Cunha offers practical insight from the front lines of advocacy.

Cunha on Immigration, Labor, Regulatory Reform

1. Overview of the Nisei Farmers League’s Mission

As President of the Nisei Farmers League, Cunha represents growers across the San Joaquin Valley and statewide. The League’s priorities include:

Immigration and labor policy

Air quality and regulatory compliance

Legal assistance and advocacy for farm employers

“We represent growers throughout the San Joaquin Valley. Immigration and air quality are two of our largest focus areas.”

2. Peak Harvest Season and Labor Disruptions

Cunha described the current agricultural boom, including stone fruit, table grapes, onions, and tomatoes. But despite a strong season, workforce disruptions—particularly Border Patrol raids—remain a serious concern.

“Immigration enforcement raids in Santa Barbara and Ventura caused fear and disruption during peak season.”

3. Immigration Enforcement and Worker Rights

A core theme of the interview was the impact of federal immigration raids on rural communities. Cunha emphasized that ICE and Border Patrol must present federal warrants to access farms.

The League distributes “red cards” that educate workers about their legal rights.

that educate workers about their legal rights. They train growers to demand proper documentation from enforcement agents.

“The first thing we teach growers to say: ‘Do you have a warrant?’”

4. Reform Through the Dignity Act

Cunha highlighted his collaboration with Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and a bipartisan coalition—Immigration Reform for Frontline Workers Alliance—supporting the Dignity Act. The effort seeks to legalize and protect long-term, law-abiding workers across industries.

“We’re stronger in numbers. Agriculture, restaurants, construction—everyone benefits from real reform.”

5. Legal Advocacy and Grower Support Services

The Nisei Farmers League provides growers with:

Legal counsel (including former judges)

OSHA and labor law compliance assistance

Support with tractor replacement incentives and air quality upgrades

“We’re not just advocacy—we give growers and workers the tools they need to comply and succeed.”

6. Challenges with the H-2A Guest Worker Program

Cunha criticized the H-2A program as overly expensive and unworkable in California, with wage and housing requirements that make it unsustainable for many growers.

“By the time you pay wages, housing, transportation, and meals, you’re at $23.50 an hour. It doesn’t work here.”

7. Support for a Legalized Work Permit System

Cunha praised former President Trump’s idea of issuing legal work permits to existing workers rather than requiring them to leave the country to apply.

“Nobody leaves the U.S. to register. You do it here, like we did in 1986. That’s the model that worked.”

8. Combating Coyotes and Human Trafficking

He also addressed the danger of human smuggling, calling out the high costs and abuse tied to coyotes operating at the border.

“It costs $15,000–$20,000 to come here illegally. These workers get extorted weekly once they arrive.”

9. Long-Term Residents Deserve Protection

Cunha passionately advocated for undocumented workers who have lived in the U.S. for decades, paid taxes, and raised children—many now attending college.

“A farmworker’s daughter is studying medicine at UCLA. Should we deport her mother? Absolutely not.”

10. A Call to Congress and the Administration

In closing, Cunha urged Congress and the President to include industry leaders in immigration reform discussions and develop real, actionable solutions.

“We fed America during COVID. Now we’re called ‘illegal’? We need the same respect now we had then.”

Conclusion:

Manuel Cunha’s leadership continues to resonate across the agriculture industry. From legal advocacy to labor reform, his voice is a steady guide through one of the most complex challenges in American farming.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” for AgNet West