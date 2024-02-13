Here is this week’s ‘Fungicide Resistance Management Minute’ brought to you by Corteva. We’re hearing from Daniel Abruzzini.

Q: Daniel, what are some things that growers can be using now to prevent blight in their crops.

A: Yeah, Corteva has a lot of products to offer when it comes to fungicides. Some of our top leading fungicides that we sell today are Aproach, Aproach Prima, Fontelis, Rally. Rally excellent fit for winegrapes or any crops you’re dealing with, with powdery mildew, excellent, powdery mildew material. Fontelis has an excellent fit and potatoes also, in any tree nuts that you’re dealing with. It’s probably one of our number one fungicides out on the market, and I know last year was actually one of the number one fungicides in California for tree nuts. It has a pretty broad-spectrum disease control. So if you haven’t used Fontelis, I’d take a look at that. And then Aproach has really good crop health benefits with also a disease control package, and is a really good product for us that we have at Corteva. So if you haven’t taken a look at those products, or if you’re looking for something this season, take a look at those and see if they can help you out with your disease program this year.

Q: And, as you’ve said in the past, it’s important to pre-inspect the crop to get out ahead of blight and apply these products before there’s a problem.

A: Yes, that is correct. Some of our products do have slight reach back. So, you know, if you’re maybe a day late, or if you’re after like a rain event, and you’re worried about diseases getting going, we do have a slight reach back, but it’s always better to be on the preventative side. And that’s the reason for scouting and looking at your weather events that are coming up and being aware of the diseases that might be affecting you during your crop stage or during that time of the year and choosing the right FRAC groups and the right fungicides to control those diseases at that time.

Q: For our listeners who would like to know more, what can they do?

A: Corteva has a website and if you go to Corteva.us/fungicideresistance you can get more information on all the products I mentioned today and some of the new products we have coming out in the future.

Thank you for all the information. That was Daniel Abruzzini with this week’s ‘Fungicide Resistance Management Minute’ brought to you by Corteva.

