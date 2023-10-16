Tulare Supplants Kern as Most Productive Ag County

Tulare County is now the number-one ag county in the country, taking the spot from 2021’s leader Kern County. The 2022 crop report shows Tulare County’s agricultural production was valued at $8.6 billion. Kern County fell to number three with a $7.7 billion gross value of all agricultural commodities. Fresno County, which had been number-one in 2020, had a record-breaking year with a slight increase in production. Value was recorded as $8.095 billion in 2022. Combined, the three counties make up 44 percent of the state’s total ag value, with $24.4 billion.

Tulare County

Agricultural value in Tulare County increased by 6.5 percent over 2021. The crop report notes that there are more than 150 commodities produced in the county, with 41 providing a value of more than $1 million. Dairy remains the number-one commodity, representing nearly a third of all agricultural value in the county with a gross value of more than $2.6 billion. While fruit and nut crops dropped in overall value to $4.1 billion, vegetable crops increased by just over 29 percent to more than $26.6 million. The value of field crops also increased to more than $745 million, an increase of 30 percent.

Kern County

The gross value for Kern County commodities was $7.7 billion in 2022, a decrease of seven percent from the year prior. Grapes, citrus, milk, almonds, and pistachios were once again the top five overall commodities. Combined, the five represent 66 percent of the overall value of production in the county. Grapes and citrus both reached a value surpassing $1 billion each. Milk and almonds were each individually valued at more than $900 million. Pistachio value decreased dramatically but was still valued at $649 million.

Fresno County

The number-two ag county for 2022, Fresno County, increased production value by 0.12 percent. Grapes took over as the most valuable commodity for the first time since 2012, displacing almonds. Grapes were valued at $1.24 billion and almonds were valued at $1.14 billion. Mandarins made it into the top-ten in 2022, with a value of nearly $241 million. Fruits and nuts collectively made up nearly 56 percent of production value. Vegetables were more than 15 percent, while livestock and poultry were more than 13 percent of the overall 2022 value.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West