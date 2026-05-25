A Remarkable Discovery Along the Missouri River

In March 2017, an ordinary day of fieldwork turned into an extraordinary moment in modern agricultural history. According to this edition of the American Agriculture History Minute with Mark Oppold, Iowa farmer Robert Ellis made a discovery that stunned historians, collectors, and treasure hunters alike.

While plowing a field near the Missouri River in Iowa, Ellis struck something unusual beneath the soil. As his plow turned over the earth, he uncovered more than 2,000 silver coins dating back to the 1850s. The coins had apparently remained hidden underground for well over a century.

Coins Hidden for Generations

Experts believe the coins may have been buried by a riverboat gambler during a flood or possibly hidden during a robbery. Given the location near the Missouri River, historians say the theory is plausible. During the mid-1800s, river travel was a major part of commerce and transportation throughout the Midwest, and gamblers, traders, and travelers frequently moved along the river routes.

What made the discovery even more remarkable was the condition of the coins. Despite being buried for decades, the silver pieces were found in near mint condition. Their preservation significantly increased their value to collectors and historians.

Although the coins carried an estimated face value of approximately $15,000, experts determined their actual collector value exceeded $100,000 because of their rarity, age, and exceptional condition.

Farmer Acts Quickly to Preserve History

Rather than attempting to recover or sell the coins privately, Ellis immediately contacted the Iowa Historical Society the very same day. His decision allowed professionals to carefully recover and document the entire discovery site.

That quick action helped preserve important historical information connected to the find and ensured the coins would remain part of Iowa’s historical record.

Today, the collection is displayed at the Iowa History Center in Des Moines, where visitors can view the remarkable treasure and learn more about the mystery surrounding its origin.

Agriculture and History Often Intersect

Stories like this serve as a reminder that America’s farmland holds more than crops and soil. Across the country, generations of agricultural work have uncovered artifacts, fossils, tools, and historical treasures that connect modern farmers to the nation’s past.

For Robert Ellis, a routine day in the field became an unforgettable piece of agricultural history — one that continues to fascinate historians and coin collectors nearly a decade later.

As Mark Oppold’s American Agriculture History Minute highlights, agriculture is deeply tied not only to America’s economy, but also to the stories buried beneath its soil.

Buried Treasure in an Iowa Cornfield: Farmer Unearths Rare 1850s Silver Coins