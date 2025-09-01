Central Valley Fight: Tangipa Stands for Farmers

Battling Against the Status Quo

Assemblyman David Tangipa, representing California’s Central Valley, is no stranger to confrontation. In a recent conversation with AgNet West, Tangipa reflected on the challenges of navigating Sacramento politics.

Fighting for the Central Valley: An Interview with Assemblyman David Tangipa

Assemblyman David Tangipa

“I always thought this was going to be a battle,” Tangipa said, “but I didn’t anticipate the level of intellectual negligence that controls this state. Whether it’s data, analytics, or policy, doing the right thing often isn’t enough.”

Tangipa highlighted the frustrations of pushing legislation supported by evidence, only to face opposition that defies logic. One bill he sponsored, aimed at reducing utility rates by 20%, faced resistance from lawmakers despite clear benefits to constituents. The result, Tangipa explained, is a daily struggle to represent his district effectively.

He has also faced personal consequences for speaking out. Tangipa and a few colleagues were removed from legislative committees simply for being outspoken—a move he frames as an attempt to silence not him, but the 500,000 people he represents in Assembly District 8. “My voice is given to the people who put me there,” he stated firmly.

The Struggles of Central Valley Farmers

Tangipa expressed deep concern for small farmers in the region, who are increasingly unable to survive under rising labor costs, freight expenses, and complex regulations. He believes there is a strategic effort in Sacramento to target industries that resist the dominant political agenda.

“They are specifically targeting industries that don’t support their agenda,” he said. “That weaponization of legislation needs to be exposed.”

Tangipa criticized the ruling majority’s expectations of “working together,” describing it as a demand for compliance rather than genuine collaboration. He stressed that the Central Valley, home to a substantial portion of California’s agricultural output, is often dismissed and undervalued.

He recounted comments from an L.A. legislator describing the Central Valley as “West Oklahoma,” reflecting a disdain for the region and a desire to diminish its political influence. Tangipa emphasized the importance of the Valley’s contribution to California’s economy, pointing out that without its farms and energy, the coast’s prosperity would be unsustainable.

Advocating for Standards and Accountability

Tangipa tied his fight in Sacramento to his roots as a former Fresno State Bulldog, emphasizing resilience and accountability. “The standard never changes,” he said, referencing the approach instilled by his coach. “If we won the Mountain West Championship the year before, the standard’s the Mountain West Championship the next year.”

He sees his role in Sacramento as maintaining that standard for constituents, even in the face of abuse or opposition. Tangipa is committed to transparency and exposing mistreatment, using his own experiences as a legislator as a lens into the challenges ordinary Central Valley residents face.

Mobilizing Against Proposition 50

A major focus for Tangipa is the opposition to Proposition 50, a redistricting measure he describes as gerrymandered and designed to diminish Central Valley representation. “Governor Newsom’s maps are trying to strip away Central Valley votes and consolidate power elsewhere,” Tangipa explained.

He is coordinating a “No on 50” campaign in the Central Valley, calling on farmers and community members to participate. “If they want to take this fight all the way, we can’t let California policies get into Washington even more,” he said. Tangipa emphasized the urgency, highlighting the stakes for water policies, agricultural sustainability, and regional political influence.

For those interested in supporting the campaign, Tangipa encouraged direct engagement through his social media and email, emphasizing both volunteer and financial contributions.

Tangipa concluded with a passionate call to arms for his constituents: stand up for the future of California, defend the land and resources that sustain generations, and challenge the power structures that seek to marginalize the Central Valley.

“Right now is the time to show up,” he urged. “We can change California, but we have to act.”

Assemblyman David Tangipa continues to fight for the people of Central Valley, advocating for farmers, maintaining accountability in Sacramento, and resisting policies he sees as harmful to his district. His message is clear: representation matters, and the Central Valley must be heard.