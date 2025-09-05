Opening Reflections and California Concerns

The AgNet News Hour began with hosts Nick Papagni and Lorrie Boyer sharing lighthearted Friday greetings before shifting to California’s serious agricultural challenges. Papagni noted worsening Central Valley air quality caused by wildfires, likening the smoke to winter fog. He warned that tensions between state and federal governments over forest management may intensify as fall approaches. Boyer added that federal intervention could even extend to California’s 2028 Olympic preparations.

Policy Spotlight: Mexican Wolf Debate

Boyer reported on a House Natural Resources Subcommittee hearing on the Enhancing Safety for Animals Act of 2025. The legislation would delist the Mexican wolf from the Endangered Species Act, a move supported by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Arizona and New Mexico Cattle Growers Associations, and the Public Lands Council.

Tom Patterson, President-elect of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, testified that wolf populations have shifted from a livestock concern to a community safety threat, citing attacks on pets, horses, and even children.

In regulatory news, the EPA declined stricter wastewater rules for meat and poultry processors, concluding that current Clean Water Act requirements suffice. The National Chicken Council applauded this decision as a balanced approach to water quality regulation.

Immigration Reform and the Dignity Act

The program’s central feature was an interview with Manuel Cunha, President of the Nisei Farmers League, who addressed farm labor shortages and immigration policy. He highlighted the bipartisan Dignity Act (H.R. 4393), introduced by Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), as the most promising reform since the early 2000s.

The Act includes a three-pronged approach:

Long-Term Residents – renewable work authorization cards with penalties for undocumented status. Legal Pathways for New Workers – stronger background checks and legal entry channels. Criminal Entrants – removal of individuals linked to crime or gang activity.

Cunha emphasized that the Act also provides protections for Dreamers and addresses Social Security benefits for long-term contributors who have paid into the system for decades.

Coyotes, Fear, and Fake Documents

Cunha warned about coyotes—human smugglers who charge up to $15,000 per person and often supply migrants with fraudulent documents. Workers fall into debt while employers unknowingly hire with false credentials. He called the system a “disaster” and urged growers to pressure congressional leaders like David Valadao, Jim Costa, Jimmy Panetta, and Vince Fong to support the Dignity Act.

Despite federal assurances, many farmworkers still live in daily fear of deportation. Some alter their appearance to avoid suspicion, while enforcement remains concentrated in large metropolitan sanctuary cities.

Farm Labor: Hard Work Few Will Do

Papagni stressed that farm labor is not unskilled work, pointing to strawberry, lettuce, melon, and table grape harvesting as examples requiring years of expertise. Cunha agreed, noting that domestic welfare recipients are unlikely to take on such demanding jobs—something proven during the 1996–1998 Welfare to Work Program.

With many long-time workers nearing retirement and fewer young people entering agriculture, Cunha pressed for a comprehensive guest worker program.

A Call to Action

Cunha’s message to farmers and ag communities was clear: contact your congressional representatives and urge support for the Dignity Act. He highlighted Vince Fong as a key California lawmaker yet to sign on.

If passed, the bill would initiate a five- to six-month rule-writing process, during which workers would receive documentation verifying employment, providing immediate protection while regulations are finalized.

Farm Income and Market Updates

According to the U.S. Economic Research Service (ERS):

Net farm income in 2025 is projected at $179.5 billion , up 40.7% from 2024—the second-highest on record.

in 2025 is projected at , up 40.7% from 2024—the second-highest on record. Median farm household income , however, is projected to decline by $1,189 in 2025, reflecting weaker off-farm earnings .

, however, is projected to decline by $1,189 in 2025, reflecting weaker . Government payments are forecast at $40.5 billion, the highest since 2020.

The dairy sector is also strengthening, with exports reaching 18.7% of domestic production in June—the highest since 2022. Domestic yogurt consumption rose 12.2%, while overall use of milk solids grew 3%.

Competitiveness and Global Pressures

Papagni noted the difficulty of competing with countries paying $10–20 per day compared to California’s $16 per hour wages, combined with stricter U.S. regulations. Boyer emphasized that despite higher costs, U.S. agriculture provides the world’s safest and most affordable food supply, thanks largely to immigrant labor.

Citrus Greening and Global Potato Trends

Rick Dantzler of the Citrus Research and Development Foundation reported promising progress in the fight against citrus greening disease. Oxytetracycline trunk injections are showing strong results, with healthier canopies and improved fruit quality, though production costs rose 7%.

Meanwhile, the global frozen potato market has shifted dramatically. Between 2019 and 2024, China and India moved from net importers to exporters of frozen fries and processed potato products, expanding markets into Asia and the Middle East.

Criminal Provisions in the Dignity Act

The legislation also strengthens criminal enforcement, including:

Tougher penalties for illegal re-entry after multiple deportations.

after multiple deportations. DNA testing to confirm family ties.

to confirm family ties. Stricter penalties for voting by non-citizens .

. Increased minimum penalties for child sex trafficking.

Boyer linked these provisions directly to combating coyote networks and broader exploitation.

Wrapping Up

The episode closed with Papagni and Boyer urging farmers to engage in the policy debate, follow updates at AgNetWest.com, and recognize that immigration reform is essential to keeping U.S. agriculture competitive and sustainable.

