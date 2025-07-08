Walnuts Deliver Year-Round Shelf Life, Says Jameson

Michael Jameson of Morada Nut Company recently sat down with “The Ag Meter,” Nick Papagni, to discuss the shelf life and unique marketing dynamics of California walnuts. With a background also in cherry production, Jameson highlighted key differences between the two crops—primarily in how long each product can remain viable in the marketplace.

“When we put the dates on walnuts, as far as the shelf life, it’s over a year long,” said Jameson. He noted that major retailers often plan their walnut supply chains a full year in advance, starting with contracts in September for shipments that may not take place until the following August. This long shelf life allows processors and retailers to keep walnuts stocked 12 months a year—unlike cherries, which are highly perishable and come with immediate logistical challenges.

“Walnuts are a long process. You’re going year-round, and you’ve got to worry about things from September all the way till the following September, and making sure that you’re doing the right job with quality,” Jameson explained.

Export logistics are another layer of complexity for walnut producers. Jameson emphasized how supply chain disruptions—like port congestion, tariffs, and fluctuating exchange rates—can significantly impact marketing and service programs abroad. “On the walnut side of it, a high percentage goes to exports,” he said. “So there’s a lot of things in the walnut world that we don’t face in the cherry world.”

While both walnuts and cherries bring their own challenges, Jameson says the stress associated with each is very different—one being immediate and the other more long-term. Regardless, maintaining quality and consistency remains a top priority across the board.

You can hear both full interviews Nick had with Michael Jameson. One dealing with the cherry business, the other walnuts.