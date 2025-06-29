Morada Produce Reports Cherry Shortage

Michael Jameson Reflects on a Wild 37th Cherry Season in California

In a wide-ranging and insightful interview, cherry industry legend Michael Jameson of Morada Produce breaks down the highs and lows of California’s cherry season. With over 37 seasons under his belt, Jameson shared his expert perspective on everything from yield drops and extreme weather to technological advancements and future marketing needs.

California Cherry Crop Shrinks, Prices Surge: Insights from Morada Produce’s Mike Jameson

“The crop was just under 4.8 million cartons—nearly half of what we saw the previous two years,” said Jameson, highlighting a sharp contrast with 2023’s 10.1 million and 2024’s 9.5 million carton crops.

A Season of Extremes

According to Jameson, several factors contributed to the dramatic reduction in volume, including:

Excessive heat during late July and early August impacting cell division in cherry trees.

Poor pollination due to inclement weather during bloom.

due to inclement weather during bloom. Tree fatigue after two consecutive high-yield seasons.

Despite these challenges, the quality remained high, and strong demand pushed prices to record levels.

Technology and Global Reach

Jameson also emphasized the role of cutting-edge optical sorters in maintaining fruit consistency. These machines now take 36 images per cherry, grading them by internal and external quality.

“Our ability to deliver uniform, high-quality fruit is better than ever,” said Jameson, noting how this consistency is crucial for repeat sales and global competitiveness. Export markets like Japan, Korea, and Canada remain key to California’s success.

California’s Narrow Window and Retail Pressure

California cherries hit the market between mid-April and mid-June, a short but critical season before the Northwest and international competitors enter the scene.

“Retailers invested in the California cherry program despite high prices,” Jameson said, explaining how cherries help drive store traffic and sales of other commodities.

The Road Ahead: Marketing and Domestic Outreach

Jameson, who also serves as Vice President of the California Cherry Board, sees domestic marketing as the next frontier.

“We’ve done great work internationally, but now we need to boost domestic promotions, increase awareness, and highlight the amazing health benefits of cherries,” he said.

Rich in antioxidants, melatonin, and vitamins, cherries are not only a sweet seasonal treat—they’re a health powerhouse.

To learn more or contact Michael Jameson directly, reach out to mmjameson@moradaproduce.com or call Morada Produce at 209-546-1816.