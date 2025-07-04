Morada’s Outlook: California Walnuts Poised for a Comeback

In a detailed interview with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, Michael Jameson of Morada Nut Company offered insight into the 2025 California walnut season. As Morada Nut navigates shifting global markets, Jameson explains why this year may mark a major turnaround—highlighting quality improvements, stronger yields, and reduced carry-in inventories as key indicators that California walnuts are poised for a comeback.

Morada Nut’s Jameson on Walnut Market Challenges

Tariffs and Global Pressures

Jameson emphasized the significant headwinds the industry faces internationally, particularly the 100% tariff India imposes on U.S. walnuts, and rising competition from China, now the world’s largest walnut producer.

“In 2014, China bought 58% of our in-shell crop. Now, they’re our biggest competitor—offering lower prices and shorter shelf life,” he noted.

Jameson identified India as a game-changer: if tariffs drop to competitive levels, California walnuts could see a massive export surge.

Domestic Focus and Crop Quality

Despite international hurdles, the domestic market remains solid, accounting for 79% of sales this year. The industry is entering the season with one of the lowest carry-ins ever, setting the stage for strong pricing and high-quality output.

“California walnut quality is the best in the world—for color, meat yield, and kernel quality,” Jameson said.

Long-Term vs. Short-Term Commodities

Comparing walnuts to cherries, Jameson noted that walnuts offer flexibility due to their long shelf life—up to a year—making them ideal for extended retail programs. In contrast, cherries are high-speed and highly perishable.

“Walnuts are a long game,” he said. “You’re planning from September to the next September, ensuring year-round service and quality.”

The Future Is Bright with Promotion and Policy Support

Jameson believes consumer education and targeted promotion—especially on health benefits—can elevate walnuts further. He also encouraged policy leaders to focus on resolving trade barriers to unleash the full potential of California walnuts.

“The health benefits of walnuts are through the roof,” he added. “With the right trade policies and consumer outreach, the future is very bright.”

Contact Michael Jameson

📧 mjameson@moradaproduce.com

📞 (209) 546-1816

“Whether you’re a grower or a buyer, I’d love to talk walnuts and where this industry is headed.”