Walnut Market Rebound: Jameson Sees Brighter 2025

California Walnut Outlook Shows Signs of Recovery

After several challenging seasons, California’s walnut industry may finally be poised for a comeback. Michael Jameson of Morada Nut Company, who’s been in the business for nearly four decades, spoke with Nick Papagni—“The Ag Meter”—about what could be a turning point for walnut growers.

“This is the year we turn the corner and start seeing significant returns back to the grower,” Jameson said. “It’s a huge positive for the industry.”

Global Headwinds Still a Factor

Jameson pointed out that currency shifts continue to impact international sales. Over the past four years:

The Canadian dollar has increased 17%

has increased 17% The South Korean won is up 24%

is up 24% The Japanese yen jumped 28%

jumped 28% The Taiwan dollar rose 16%

rose 16% And the Turkish lira surged a staggering 73%

“These exchange rate issues are making it significantly more expensive for overseas buyers to import our walnuts,” Jameson explained. “And we’re also dealing with major tariffs and rising freight rates.”

A Promising Crop and Rising Expectations

Harvest is expected to begin in September. Last year’s crop was reduced to about 605,000 tons, but this year’s projection is more optimistic—between 650,000 and 700,000 tons. If realized, this would mark a return to optimal production levels for California.

“Last year, prices rose but volumes were so low that returns per acre were just okay,” Jameson said. “With better yields and strong pricing, 2025 could be the year growers finally see the payoff.”

