The October 17 edition of the AgNet News Hour celebrated both the future and heritage of California agriculture, featuring Gabe Sibley, CEO of Verdant Robotics, and Brian Van Groningen of Van Groningen & Sons, one of the most respected multi-generational farming families in the Central Valley. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill called it a “perfect Friday show,” blending cutting-edge ag technology with a century of family farming wisdom.

Sibley introduced listeners to the Sharpshooter, Verdant Robotics’ groundbreaking precision application system that can reduce chemical use by up to 99% and cut labor costs by 85%. The machine, designed to attach directly to a tractor, uses AI and machine learning to identify and treat crops with millimeter accuracy. “We deliver atoms and molecules on target,” Sibley said. “It’s like having an agronomist in the field with a paintbrush — applying exactly what’s needed, where it’s needed.”

He explained that the Sharpshooter’s smart system can perform multiple actions simultaneously — such as weeding, fertilizing, and thinning — all while tracking every spray or drop in real time. “It’s not just automation,” he said. “It’s data-driven farming. Every field, every pass, every result is measured.”

Sibley also discussed his journey from university professor and self-driving car pioneer to agricultural innovator. “I realized the real-world value of robotics was in agriculture,” he said. “That’s where technology can make a difference — saving labor, improving yields, and keeping farming sustainable.” His team now works across more than 30 crops and is rapidly expanding into both U.S. and Central American markets.

In the second half of the show, the focus shifted from futuristic farming to family tradition with Brian Van Groningen of Van Groningen & Sons in Manteca. The fourth-generation farmer talked about his family’s 100-year legacy growing watermelons, cantaloupes, honeydews, sweet corn, and pumpkins under the Yosemite Fresh label. “We’ve been doing this since my great-grandfather came from the Netherlands in the 1920s,” he said. “Farming’s changed a lot — but family and soil stewardship haven’t.”

Van Groningen emphasized that California farmers produce the safest and highest-quality food in the world, thanks to rigorous standards. “When you see ‘Grown in California,’ it means something,” he said. “Our regulations are tough, but they guarantee safe, traceable, premium produce.” He also praised his region’s strong irrigation districts but warned about water politics threatening farmers elsewhere. “We’ve got water up here — but two hours south, it’s a different story,” he said.

The AgNet News Hour wrapped with a reminder of the resilience and innovation that define California agriculture. As Papagni put it, “From AI robotics to 100 years of farming heritage — that’s California ag in one show.”

