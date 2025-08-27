Custom Produce: Ted Torosian’s Journey from Football Legend to Produce Industry Leader

Ted Torosian

From the Football Field to Farming Success

Ted Torosian, a name well known in Sanger Apache football history and as one of Fresno State’s top running backs, has built a legacy that extends far beyond the gridiron. Today, he is best recognized as a co-founder of Custom Produce, a Parlier, California-based company that has become a major player in the fresh produce industry.

Founded in 1989, Custom Produce was born from the vision of Ted’s late brother, Atomic Torosian, and a team of partners who saw the opportunity to create a one-stop shop for fruits and vegetables in California’s Central Valley. What began with handshakes and door-to-door relationships has grown into a multimillion-package-per-year business supplying produce across the United States and beyond.

Ted Torosian Builds Custom Produce into Ag Success Story

Building a One-Stop Produce Destination

Unlike many operations in the Valley that focus on a single commodity, Custom Produce set itself apart by offering a wide variety of crops in one location. From grapes and melons to peppers, squash, citrus, and tree fruit, the company has built its reputation on convenience and consistency.

Operating on a 15-acre facility in Parlier, Custom Produce specializes in:

Pre-cooling and consolidation services for produce.

for produce. Custom packaging and labeling for clients, including their own well-known “Fat Boy” label .

for clients, including their own well-known . Year-round produce availability , with peak operations in the summer.

, with peak operations in the summer. Food service partnerships, supplying companies like Sysco Corporation with a wide variety of fresh produce.

Their ability to consolidate multiple commodities onto a single truckload makes them a preferred choice for food service distributors, allowing customers to source a diverse range of produce in one stop.

Grower Partnerships at Home and Abroad

While most of Custom Produce’s supply comes from Central California growers, the company also partners with Chilean and Mexican grape growers to ensure steady supply throughout the year. This combination of local and international sourcing helps Custom Produce remain reliable for buyers even in off-seasons.

Torosian explains that flexibility is key: “If our grower can’t provide it, we’ll buy the product and bring it in to consolidate. That’s what keeps our customers supplied year-round.”

Navigating Tariffs, Water, and Transportation Challenges

Agriculture is never without challenges, but Torosian has built a resilient operation.

Tariffs: While some tariffs on Mexican produce temporarily affected peppers and squash, Custom Produce largely avoided serious disruption.

While some tariffs on Mexican produce temporarily affected peppers and squash, Custom Produce largely avoided serious disruption. Water Supply: Located on the east side of California’s Central Valley, the company’s growers face fewer water restrictions than those farming on the west side, though statewide water management remains a constant issue.

Located on the east side of California’s Central Valley, the company’s growers face fewer water restrictions than those farming on the west side, though statewide water management remains a constant issue. Transportation: Custom Produce once operated its own trucking fleet but now relies on brokered trucks. This shift allows greater flexibility, while their unique ability to consolidate mixed loads continues to attract food service buyers nationwide.

Packaging, Labor, and Food Safety

Custom Produce invests heavily in packaging, ensuring that products reach destinations across the U.S. and Canada in top condition. From split-box services to value-added packaging, the company tailors shipments for food service clients who need smaller quantities and precise handling.

Torosian emphasizes the importance of food safety and quality control. While occasional issues are inevitable, the company takes pride in delivering fresh, properly packed, and safely handled produce year-round.

The Legacy of Custom Produce

Beyond farming and distribution, Ted Torosian still carries the pride of his athletic roots. As Sanger Apache football approaches its 50th anniversary reunion, Torosian reflects on the camaraderie that shaped him both on and off the field. That same spirit of teamwork defines Custom Produce’s culture today.

“We’re blessed with amazing partners, dedicated employees, loyal growers, and customers who trust us,” Torosian says. “Custom Produce is more than a business—it’s a family.”

Conclusion

From its humble beginnings in 1989 to its role today as a trusted produce supplier across North America, Custom Produce in Parlier, California represents the best of Central Valley agriculture: resilience, relationships, and reliability.

Under the leadership of Ted Torosian and his partners, the company continues to grow, adapt, and serve farmers, distributors, and consumers with the same commitment that started it all—hard work, integrity, and a passion for produce.