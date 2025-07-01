Michael Jameson of Morada Produce Shares Industry Insights

For more than three decades, Michael Jameson has witnessed a dramatic transformation in California’s cherry industry. As a veteran of 37 years with Morada Produce Company, Jameson recently shared how advancements in technology and global markets have reshaped the way cherries are grown, packed, and sold.

Technology Transforms California Cherry Industry: Jameson Reflects on 37 Years

“When I first started, everything was domestic,” said Jameson. “But once California cherries gained exposure to markets like Japan, it elevated the entire industry.”

Jameson highlighted how the industry has moved from hand-sorting cherries to using state-of-the-art optical sorters that evaluate each cherry for up to nine different quality factors—including size, color, stem presence, and more.

“These machines do a phenomenal job. Every cherry in the box is high quality and consistent,” he said. “It gives consumers a reliable product every time, which brings them back for more.”

The result? A consistent, premium-quality box of cherries that boosts consumer satisfaction and drives repeat sales. California cherries are not only dominating the domestic market but also making a powerful impression worldwide.

“This technology is helping us promote cherries across North America and globally,” Jameson added. “It’s generating new demand and enhancing the California brand.”

🎧 Listen to the full interview with Michael Jameson for more insights on the future of California cherry production.