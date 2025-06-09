Holding the Line on Water Policy

In a candid interview with Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter,” Stuart Woolfe of Woolfe Farming and Processing expressed a deep frustration shared by many California farmers—especially those on the state’s west side. When asked if farmers would ever see increased water access, Woolfe’s response was stark:

Stuart Woolfe: Is More Water for West Side Farmers Just a Myth?

“I think that’s a mythical dream. It shouldn’t be.”

For decades, water policies shaped by environmental objectives have diverted critical supplies away from agricultural communities. According to Woolfe, the unfortunate truth is that despite these diversions, environmental outcomes haven’t improved—and yet the policies persist.

Accountability and Broken Systems

Woolfe posed a critical question: why are farmers held to standards of “beneficial use” for their water allocations, while environmental efforts are not subject to the same level of scrutiny?

“Shouldn’t [the environmental community] have to prove like a farmer does that it’s a beneficial use of the water?”

He warned against the cyclical nature of failed water policy—where poor results only lead to more diversions, not policy reassessment. Woolfe emphasized the imbalance of stakeholders and the systemic disadvantages facing agriculture in the state.

The Need for Stronger Advocacy

Despite these frustrations, Woolfe remains hopeful, encouraged by those in agriculture who continue to advocate for the industry in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento. These voices, he says, are essential in reshaping California’s water future.

“Every opportunity I have when we’re in Washington or Sacramento is to talk about these fundamental things… yet, this is the same conversation we’ve been having my entire career.”

The interview serves as a powerful reminder that, while the fight for water equity is long-standing, the need for reinvestment in infrastructure and fair policy remains as urgent as ever.

You can hear Stuart Woolfe’s full interview here.

I’m Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter” for AgNet West.