From almond flour to agave spirits, legendary farmer Stuart Woolf shares how he’s reshaping the future of California agriculture — one drought-tolerant plant at a time.

Tomatoes to Tequila: Stuart Woolf’s Agave Revolution in California

If you’ve spent any time in California ag circles, you’ve heard of Stuart Woolf. A second-generation farmer, innovator, and longtime advocate for the Central Valley, Woolf is best known for his role as CEO of Woolf Farming & Processing, a powerhouse in tomatoes, almonds, and value-added crops.

Now, he’s known for something else: planting over 450 acres of agave in Fresno County.

“Honestly,” Woolf laughs, “I was drinking mezcal one night and thought, ‘Why am I not growing this stuff?’”

That tequila-fueled epiphany has turned into a full-on movement, blending innovation with advocacy, climate resilience, and economic revitalization for drought-stricken farmland.

🌱 A Legacy Planted in the Valley

Woolf’s story begins in 1974, when his father, at age 57, launched a farming venture in western Fresno County. They grew tomatoes, built Los Gatos Tomato Products, entered almonds with John Harris, and added value through processing.

“We’ve always believed in vertical integration. If we can grow it, let’s process it and create high-value products — almond paste, oil, defatted flour. That’s been our edge.”

But over the years, Woolf says the balance began to shift — not just for his operation, but for family farms across the state.

“Our growing costs have increased by 25%. Water is unreliable. And the regulatory environment just keeps getting tougher.”

💧 The Water Crisis That Won’t Quit

Woolf doesn’t mince words about California’s water policy.

“We’ve been fighting this battle for decades. And we’ve largely lost. We can’t convince the state to invest in infrastructure or balance environmental needs with food production.”

Even with historic snowfall, Woolf says, the state lacks the infrastructure to capture, bank, and redistribute water effectively.

“We’ve spent 30+ years trying to save a fish. No results. No accountability. But farmers? We have to prove everything’s a beneficial use.”

🌵 The Rise of Agave — and a New Industry

With water running out, Woolf turned to agave — a crop that uses as little as 5% of the water needed for traditional Central Valley crops.

“I went to Mexico, studied their agave farming, and realized we could grow it faster here — hotter summers, drip irrigation. We started with test plots, now we’ve got 450 acres.”

Woolf has since become president of the California Agave Council, a voluntary group that helped pass legislation creating the strictest standard of identity for agave spirits in the world — even tougher than Mexico’s.

“If it says California Agave Spirits, it has to be 100% agave. No additives, no corn syrup, no flavoring. It’s a high-integrity standard.”

The Council also passed enabling legislation to form a self-funded commission — growers contribute per harvest to fund promotion, research, and market development.

🍹 Tasting Rooms, Distilleries, and the “Napa Valley” of Agave

Woolf isn’t just growing agave — he’s building the supply chain:

Partnering with craft distillers and wineries

Considering a custom distillery and tasting room

Selling planting stock to local growers

Using I-5 frontage to create crop visibility and public curiosity

“I’m trying to build it the right way. Align with people who already know the spirits world, create buzz, and avoid being the guy with a warehouse full of unsellable agave.”

🐛 Pests, Policy, and Gophers — Oh My

Of course, growing a new crop isn’t without its quirks.

“We’ve got agave weevils. We’ve got gophers chewing through the plants at night. And there’s nothing registered for agave in California — no insecticides, no fungicides.”

Woolf is actively meeting with regulators at the Department of Pesticide Regulation, pushing for fast-track approvals so the crop can be protected legally and safely.

“Agave is perfect for California. But we need policies that actually support it.”

☀️ Solar Panels, Water Banking, and a New Farming Model

Woolf is also rethinking the rest of his land.

“We can’t farm 40% of it anymore. So, we’re leasing for solar panels. We’re building water banks. We’re moving almonds to other regions. Agave is one piece of the puzzle.”

While his father’s generation focused on optimizing farmland, Woolf’s generation is focused on reclaiming un-farmable land in a future with less water.

“This is our family legacy. I don’t want to sell it. But we have to adapt — and act like water isn’t coming.”

🔮 Hope, Infrastructure, and Holding the Line

Even after years of disappointment, Woolf believes a tipping point is coming.

“We always hope better leadership steps in. But government usually acts when there’s a crisis. And we’re in one. It’s going to get worse — and then we’ll finally see action.”

Until then, he’ll keep innovating. Keep planting. Keep advocating.

“You can’t depend on the state to save you. You’ve got to build your own future. You’ve got to plant agave.”

About the Author:

Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, is a reporter for AgNet West and covers agriculture, innovation, and sustainability in California’s Central Valley.