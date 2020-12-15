There is still time to participate in the 6th annual Latino Farmer Conference. Changes have been made to the conference this year to abide by public safety protocols in California. Not only will the event be held online this year, but it is taking place over three days. The webinar conference began last week, with discussions on soil health, nutrient management, and NRCS programs and opportunities.

The next webinar is scheduled for Thursday, January 14. Areas of focus include integrated pest management, SGMA, and irrigation management. The final webinar will take place on Thursday, February 11 with information on farm business management and marketing. Registration information is available online. The Latino Farmer Conference is put on by the National Center for Appropriate Technology, and their project partner USDA-NRCS California.

Listen to the radio report below.

Still Time to Participate in the Annual Latino Farmer Conference

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West