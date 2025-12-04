Regulations, Water Challenges, and the 2026 Outlook: Roger Isom on the AgNet News Hour

In this Thursday edition of the AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Lorrie Boyer sit down with Roger Isom, a leading voice in California agriculture. The conversation covers critical challenges and opportunities for growers, including regulatory pressures, water scarcity, rising energy costs, and strategies for advocacy heading into 2026.

Advocacy and Grassroots Engagement

Active participation in agriculture advocacy is essential.

Growers and farm suppliers are encouraged to engage with legislators and county supervisors.

Joining industry organizations strengthens collective influence: Western Tree Nut Association (WTNA): wtna.org California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association (CCGGA): ccgga.org

2026 is an election year—growers need to be heard in policy and voting decisions.

Regulatory Challenges

Rodenticide restrictions: Proposed DPR rules may limit usage, affecting food safety and crop protection.

Proposed DPR rules may limit usage, affecting food safety and crop protection. Sustainable pest management: Phase-out of priority pesticides by 2050 raises concerns about balanced advisory representation.

Phase-out of priority pesticides by 2050 raises concerns about balanced advisory representation. Automation hurdles: Driverless tractors face restrictions under OSHA rules, despite driverless cars operating freely.

Driverless tractors face restrictions under OSHA rules, despite driverless cars operating freely. Increasing paperwork burdens take time away from actual farming.

Water, Energy, and Affordability Pressures

Groundwater restrictions are enforced ahead of SGMA 2040 benchmarks.

Funding gaps prevent critical infrastructure development for water conveyance and storage.

Rising PG&E rates threaten farm operations: Proposed 27% electricity hike California agricultural rates up to 3x higher than Texas

Solar payback periods under NEM 3.0 now nearly 20 years.

The Future of California Agriculture

Population loss and migration of growers to states like Texas and Idaho.

Regulatory and energy burdens threaten long-term agricultural viability.

Advocacy, voter engagement, and unified industry action are critical to protecting California agriculture.

Wine Industry Insights

Younger generations are drinking less wine due to cost, health, lifestyle, and cannabis alternatives.

Wine marketing must emphasize storytelling, tasting experiences, and approachable options .

. Sampling and education about varietals, winemakers, and history can grow consumer appreciation.

In today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, host Nick Papagni (The Ag Meter) and co-host Lorrie Boyer wrapped up a lively discussion on the changing landscape of wine consumption and what the wine industry can do to engage new generations of drinkers.

Younger Consumers: Price, Health, and Lifestyle Drive Decisions

Lorrie explained that younger adults are drinking less wine for several reasons—cost being a major factor. Many prioritize health, career, or school, while others prefer non-alcoholic beverages now trending in breweries and restaurants. She noted that wineries may need to expand into non-alcoholic options, just as beer companies have.

Experience Over Alcohol: What Today’s Drinkers Want

Nick and Lorrie agreed that modern consumers focus more on experiences than alcohol volume. Craft cocktails, tasting-room visits, and curated beverage moments continue to capture interest. At the same time, the overwhelming number of wine choices can intimidate new drinkers, especially when bottle prices are high.

The Value of Tasting and Storytelling

Lorrie shared her personal love for wine tasting—trying small pours, exploring Cabernet and Zinfandel, and discovering new favorites based on food, mood, and weather. She emphasized that winery visits are about more than wine:

Meeting the winemaker

Learning the history

Hearing the story behind each bottle

Nick added that “every bottle has a story,” underscoring why wine remains a unique and powerful part of agriculture.

Wrapping Up

Nick and Lorrie closed the episode with excitement for upcoming holiday-themed content and encouraged listeners to return tomorrow for more ag news, insights, and seasonal fun.

Listeners can find additional information, connect on social media, and subscribe to podcasts through AgNetWest.com.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…