Real Organic Project Virtual Symposium to Begin in January

The Real Organic Project (ROP) is expanding its educational efforts in providing a series of informational videos. The ROP Virtual Symposium is set to kick off in January. The theme of the 2021 symposium is “Can Real Organic Farming Be Saved?” The lineup features more than 60 of the leading voices in sustainable agriculture including Elliot Coleman, Al Gore, Dan Barber, and Leah Penniman.

The symposium is scheduled for every Sunday in January from Noon to 2 p.m. The January 3 session looks at ‘what is real organic.’ January 10 features information on soil health. January 17 address farming and climate. January 24th looks at health and nutrition and finally, January 31 focuses on what can be done. One ticket for the symposium will provide access to all five sessions.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West