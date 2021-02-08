Participation in U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol May Bring Added Benefits to Growers

Participation in the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol may provide some added benefits for growers moving forward. The program sets sustainability standards for cotton growers and provides measurable data on stewardship metrics within the industry. Vice President of Producer Affairs for the National Cotton Council, Craig Brown said the Protocol is being well received by brands and retailers. There may also be some secondary benefits in the future for industry members participating in the Protocol.

“With all the emphasis now – particularly with this new administration – regarding environmental issues, we believe there may be some opportunities down the road for growers who are participating in the Protocol to take advantage of programs that may become available on a voluntary basis,” Brown noted. “Things such as carbon credits and eligibility for NRCS programs could be facilitated by their participation in the protocol.”

