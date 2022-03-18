The past two years of the pandemic emphasized consumers online purchasing abilities. According to the most recent Hass Avocado Board (HAB) study, nearly a third of consumers are currently purchasing some portion of their avocados online and 50 percent indicate that they will do so in the next 12 months. Those numbers were one reason why HAB launched its new Avocado Growth eToolkit to its members this week during the first of the HAB industry webinars. Information on the new tool and to register to future webinars visit the www.HassAvocadoBoard.com

New eToolkit for Avocado Industry

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor